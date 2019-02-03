× Search and rescue posts heartwarming video of Utah dog reuniting with owner after falling 40 feet

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue posted a heartwarming video Sunday of a dog who fell 40 feet being reunited with their owner.

Officials said crews were dispatched to rescue the dog, who fell 40 feet down a snow mote at Stewart Falls.

The 60-pound dog fell into a snow bridge that was created by an avalanche over the falls, officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Because of the location of the dog, team members had to dig a hole through the snow for access and lower someone through to the dog.

Heartwarming video of the dog and the owner can be seen below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video