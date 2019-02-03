× Police: man in stable condition after shooting in West Valley City, suspect in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the abdomen early Sunday morning.

Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley City Police Department said the shooting happened at a residence at 6349 West Meander Avenue at approximately 1:48 a.m.

Police said Jason Hare, 41, got into an argument with another man at the residence when Hare pulled out a gun and shot the man.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 38-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

Jason Hare has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges such as aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon among other charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the details of the shooting.

