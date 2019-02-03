× Police: Man found on street in Ogden Saturday dies from injuries sustained during physical altercation

OGDEN, Utah — A man who was found on an Ogden street in critical condition Saturday night following an apparent altercation has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Sunday.

According to a press release made by the Ogden City Police Department, Saturday at 9:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Monroe Blvd. on a report of an unknown problem.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a male in his 20’s unconscious and “in need of medical attention,” the release said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died due to his injuries, according to police.

“It is believed his injuries were sustained during a physical altercation,” the release stated. “There is no information to suggest a firearm was involved.”

The name of the man was not released by police, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the events that led up to the man’s death are under investigation.

“Detectives are following-up on leads as they develop,” police said. “A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time.”

Police said that information suggests that the incident was isolated and that there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to call (801)629-8221 or email detectives@ogdencity.com.