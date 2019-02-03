Missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s located by Sandy Police
UPDATE: The Sandy City Police Department issued a tweet stating they have located Lovell Gunnerson.
Police said he was found near his home in good condition.
SANDY, Utah- Sandy City Police are searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s considered to be endangered.
According to Sandy Police K-9 Unit’s Facebook page, 84-year-old Lovell Gunnerson was last seen in a residential area around 9200 South 700 West.
Police said they have not determined an exact timeframe on when Gunnerson went missing but believe it was around 1 a.m.
Gunnerson was possibly wearing a brown flannel shirt and blue jeans.
Sandy City Police ask if you have seen him, call dispatch at (801) 799-3000.