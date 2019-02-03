× Missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s located by Sandy Police

UPDATE: The Sandy City Police Department issued a tweet stating they have located Lovell Gunnerson.

Police said he was found near his home in good condition.

Mr. Gunnerson has been found near his home. He is safe and in good condition. Thank you for all your help. — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) February 3, 2019

SANDY, Utah- Sandy City Police are searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s considered to be endangered.

According to Sandy Police K-9 Unit’s Facebook page, 84-year-old Lovell Gunnerson was last seen in a residential area around 9200 South 700 West.

Police said they have not determined an exact timeframe on when Gunnerson went missing but believe it was around 1 a.m.

Gunnerson was possibly wearing a brown flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Sandy City Police ask if you have seen him, call dispatch at (801) 799-3000.