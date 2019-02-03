Photos show semi hanging over a bridge after rolling over Sunday on I-80

Posted 2:45 pm, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, February 3, 2019

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. — A truck rolled over on a bridge on I-80 in Wyoming Sunday, leaving the vehicle hanging off the side of the road, according to officials.

A Facebook post made by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance said crews responded to a semi-truck rollover at milepost 41 on I-80.

The truck was barely hanging on the edge of the bridge deck, officials said.

The driver of the truck was uninjured during the accident.

Traffic was diverted off of I-80 on exit 40 between Lyman and Evanston while crews worked to clean up the accident.

Photos of the incident can be seen below:

