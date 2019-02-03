Large rock falls on road just outside Bryce Canyon, sheriff jokes he may need help moving it

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A large rock fell on the road on SR-12 just outside of Bryce Canyon Sunday, and the local sheriff tweeted that he may need some help moving it.

Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins said he and another deputy were in Red Canyon responding to the rock that fell.

“Myself and one of the Garfield County deputies responded to SR 12 in red Canyon to remove a rock that fell on the road,” Perkins said. “WE MAY NEED SOME HELP.”

Photos of the rock being moved can be seen below: