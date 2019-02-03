× Kane County Search and Rescue ask for public’s help in finding missing member

KANE COUNTY, Utah – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing search and rescue member.

According to a post on Kane County Search and Rescue’s Facebook page, Paul Torgeson has not been seen since Saturday.

Police said Torgeson left his residence around 2 p.m. in his silver 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Torgeson’s phone was pinged out of the area by police but did not result in any leads.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camping coat.

According to the post, Torgeson does have some health issues and his family said he did not take his medication with him.

If you have seen Torgeson or know where we may have gone, call Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2688.