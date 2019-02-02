Weather advisories in effect as rain, snow headed to Utah Saturday night and Sunday morning

A storm system is set to move into Utah Saturday and is expected to bring rain below 7000 feet and snow to higher elevations.

Showers were expected to be heavy at times, especially in southern Utah.

The heaviest showers and strongest winds could be expected between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

A colder storm is expected to move in early next week with rain changing over to snow in most valleys. Wet weather is set to taper off by the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said slot canyons and waterways will run high throughout Southern Utah due to the rain:

330 PM: Heavy rain will impact southern Utah through Sunday morning. Area slot canyons, slick rocks, smaller waterways will run high and dangerous. #utwx pic.twitter.com/l1rHsOccBj — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 2, 2019

Several winter weather warnings were put into effect throughout Utah. To see the latest warnings, click here.