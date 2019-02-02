× Utah’s Uinta Brewing recalls nearly a dozen brands of beer after finding yeast contamination

A longtime Utah craft brewer has issued a voluntary recall of nearly a dozen of its beer brands after discovering a foreign yeast that could cause refermentation in their 12-ounce bottles or cans and compromise the packaging. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Uinta Brewing Co. said in a news release that consumers face no risks from drinking the affected beers, “although a batch may exhibit a slight off-flavor or aroma.”

The company said it has received no reports of packaging failures with the beers under recall.

