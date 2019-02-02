× Several cars broken into at Vasa Fitness parking lot in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – Three cars were broken into at a parking lot near Vasa Fitness Saturday morning.

Ogden Police say the theft’s occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. at the Vasa Fitness on 1150 Washington Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene they found windows of three vehicles had been smashed and items had been taken.

Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.