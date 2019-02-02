× Man faces charges after shooting, killing innocent bystander during fight at bowling alley, police say

St. Louis (KMOV) — A 24-year-old man is charged with first degree murder after police say he shot and killed another man at a bowling alley in Richmond Heights Friday night.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants charging Deonte Lorenzo McGary with first degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Richmond Heights police responded to the Tropicana Bowling Lanes around 11:20 p.m. because of a fight. When they arrived, they discovered the fight started as an argument in the bowling alley before McGary and the other party took it outside to the parking lot.

Police said McGary got a gun during the fight and fired a shot at another patron, missing and firing instead on a 45-year-old man who was sitting in his car.

Police said the man in the car was not part of the fight and was an innocent bystander. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

McGary was arrested on scene and the gun was recovered by police.

His bond was set at $500,000.