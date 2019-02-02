Man accused of repeatedly raping infant is arrested and faces multiple charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WGHP) – An Oregon man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a baby girl, according to the Oregonian.

Edd S. Lahar, 30, was jailed in Denton County under a $6.7 million bail on multiple charges including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

The accusations allegedly took place last June, July, August and in January and authorities said Lahar had recordings of the abuse.

The suspect was arrested after police got a tip that he had child pornography on his cellphone. His home was searched and police said they found evidence of sexual abuse.