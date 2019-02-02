SALT LAKE CITY – Entertainment expert Deena Marie Manzanares joined Fox 13’s Amy Nay and Brek Bolton on Good Day Utah to talk about a variety of fun events happening this weekend.
Deena on the Scene: Yoga with Dogs, Princess Party at the Family Place, and other weekend events
-
Deena on the Scene: Fun events to start off the new year
-
Deena on the Scene: Events in Utah during week of Christmas
-
Deena on the Scene: fun activities to kick off the holiday season
-
Deena on the Scene: ice skating at the Gallivan Center opens, and other holiday-themed events
-
Deena on the Scene: Christmas events in Utah
-
-
Deena on the Scene: fun things to do during Veteran’s Day weekend
-
Tommy Davidson of ‘In Living Color’ swings by Fox 13 ahead of shows in West Valley City
-
On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, survivors share their courageous stories
-
Game Day Recipe: Monster Bagels
-
Get a front row seat to the 2nd annual “SkyFest”
-
-
Interfaith volunteers bring holiday treats, necessities to seniors, refugee families
-
Crab-loving foodies get scammed by fake festival
-
Remains of Maj. Brent Taylor arrive in Utah ahead of weekend memorial services