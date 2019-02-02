× Crews respond to multiple avalanches up Santaquin Canyon in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Several avalanches in Santaquin Canyon that occurred Saturday in Utah County prompted search and rescue crews to respond, and two groups of people were reportedly rescued.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated that several avalanches occurred three to four miles into Santaquin Canyon Saturday afternoon.

Cannon stated that two ice climbers and a group of six people were all accounted for an uninjured following the avalanches.

Search crews with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were working to make sure no one else was in the canyon when the avalanches occurred, Cannon said.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.