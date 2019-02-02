Big Budah’s blog: 2019 off to a roaring start with tons of family time and new adventures.

College Freshman:

One of my highlights to kick off the year was dropping my daughter Kilani off at Snow College to begin her Freshman year of college. I didn’t think I would cry, but I did, and am a little sad she has to be sent out into the real world.

Health and Fitness:

I have been going back to the gym steadily and keeping up with my eating regiment, and am proud to report that I am 12 pounds down at 315 pounds! My goal is still to get to 280 pounds my birthday in June.

Busy Bee:

Having no time to get into trouble is something I pride myself in. I spend a lot of my time outside of my FOX 13 work hours coaching and mentoring the young women of the East High Basketball Team. It continues to be a rewarding experience, and I am learning more compassion for others through the interaction these girls have with one another.

New Adventures:

I had the opportunity to go to Daniels Summit Lodge to feature snowmobiling and other winter activities. Being up there allowed me an opportunity to experience a snowmobile ride with my daughter Jaelyn, but more importantly, strengthen my ties with her as a father.

Budahful Utah:

I am constantly singing my job’s praises for allowing me the ability to travel around and show off the beautiful state that we live in. I was able to ride a razor, fish from a pontoon boat and eat at Hawaiian Poke Bowl in beautiful scenic St. George. Being out and about also causes me to miss my family. Here is what my wife has been up to this month:

Hello, 2019!!

I don’t know what it is about the start of a brand new year and the excitement that comes from it, but thoughts begin to flood my mind about all the possibilities that can come from a fresh start. Many people look at the new year as an opportunity to set goals and to make resolutions to better themselves for the upcoming year.

In the past, I have found myself setting the same goals over and over again: Lose weight, be financial set, further my education, etc. I am sure that many people have set similar goals for themselves.

Over the last couple of months, I have really taken the time to contemplate what I want to accomplish in 2019 for me and for my family.

Back in December, I had decided that I needed to step back from working so much and take some time for myself, to reevaluate my priorities in life. I needed to take time to apply some self-care and think about what was needed in my family. After having weight loss surgery I had, like most people, a dream image of my post-surgery self, with my goal weight reached and physical body achieved. But, as most things in life reality set in and the business of my life took over causing me to not be able to reach those milestones yet.

At the beginning of this month, I finally took the plunge and stopped working full-time, allowing me to have much needed time for myself. My first full day home I couldn’t believe everything that I was able to accomplish within 8 hours. I was exercising, making dinner, paying bills, spending quality time with my son after school and more. I felt rejuvenated and so proud of myself.

Being able to exercise and to have time to prepare healthier meals for myself has been the best part of these last two weeks. I am looking forward to this upcoming year my goals are becoming more obtainable and real.

Family:

My family continues and will always be the center of my life.

My daughter Jaelyn has been home from her LDS mission for a little over a month now and the struggle has been real for her. She is trying to get back into life as a regular person now and has had a hard time letting go of being a LDS Missionary 24/7. I have really tried to invite my married kids over as much as possible to try to help her feel better. I think it is working.

My youngest daughter Ki has left for college and that has been hard for me. She was always my baby girl and to see her grow up and finally be on her own is bitter sweet. I am definitely a proud mamma but I miss her presence in our home. She has a way of making everyone laugh and smile. My husband and I will shortly be down to only one child in the house, so please everyone pray for my youngest son! He is stuck with us for other four years, so hopefully he doesn’t get too bored with the old folks. I keep telling my son that he is about to have it so good with all the spoiling coming his way.

It will be exciting to see what this upcoming year bring for our family, the past year was so busy with a wedding and a missionary returning home. We will be looking forward to sending our youngest daughter out on her LDS mission sometime this summer! Vacation plans are already in the works for this coming December with our Annual Te’o Family Disneyland trip. Going there during Christmas time was truly magical.

Short term goals:

I have decided to focus on some short term goals because in my mind they seem to be more obtainable.

My planner is my friend. I am a huge planner person, the more organized I can be the better and I am a bit old school with my planner, yes I write everything down on paper instead of in my phone.

I write my goals that I want to accomplish for that day and at the end of the night, I check them off to see if I achieved them all. I know it seems silly, but it works for me.

My biggest goal that I have been working on is my physical activity. After my initial weight loss, I have come to a stand-still, I have been able to maintain but I haven’t lost any weight in months. Exercise and healthy eating are the keys that I need in my daily life right now, which takes me back to my statement about self-care and making this the year that I truly reach my dream image self.

With hard work and determination things are possible, but with the right attitude everything is possible. Thank you all for your continue support through my journey to change my life and a special thanks to the BMI Institute for giving me the tools that I need to make this weight loss surgery a success.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow our Losing for Life journey.