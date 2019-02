× Southbound I-15 closed in Roy due to multi-car crash

SUNSET, Utah — Traffic is being diverted off southbound I-15 in Roy due to a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred near mile marker 338 in Sunset.

The suggested detour is to take I-84 to U.S. 89 in Uintah, then take U.S. 89 south to rejoin I-15 in Farmington.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.