Restaurateur who threatened to ban patrons wearing MAGA hats issues apology

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A California restaurateur who drew attention for banning patrons wearing “Make America Great Again” hats has issued an apology and taken back his remarks.

On Thursday, Kenji Lopez-Alt, the owner of Wursthall Restaurant in California’s Bay Area, tweeted “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served,” according to KGO-TV.

In a statement issued via Medium.com, Lopez-Alt apologized first to his staff and partners at the restaurant.

“Making a public statement without taking my team’s thoughts into consideration was disrespectful and reckless,” the statement said.

Lopez-Alt said the tweet had been “intended to reject anger, hate and violence,” not a physical object.

“I understand that many interpreted my words in a different context, and construed a message of hate directed at them. This was not my intent in any way, and I am sorry for my recklessness,” Lopez-Alt wrote.