One dead, one in custody after shooting in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in Logan.

Capt. Tyson Budge, Logan Police, said one person was killed and another person has been taken into custody, but no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

The incident occurred in the area of 200 Riverbend Road in Logan. Fox 13 news first heard report of the shooting shortly after 7 a.m.

