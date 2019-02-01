Oliver has green eyes and loves to wear clothes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is Oliver, a sweet three-year-old chihuahua with green eyes.

He's good with other dogs and cats and knows how to use a doggy door. He will be good with children who are respectable to him.

He's described as a "funny little character" who loves to wear clothes and even feels more confident when he's dressed up.

He loves to have his back scratched, loves to surf the back of the couch and cuddle under the covers.

Oliver comes neutered, chipped and is current on all his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $200. Visit hearts4paws.org for more information.

Hearts4Paws will be holding adoptions this Saturday, February 2 at the West Valley Petco from 1-5 pm.

As always, they're looking for foster homes and donations are always welcomed and needed for medical expenses.