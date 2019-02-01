Mini Blue Cheese Bacon Potato Skins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

16 baby yellow potatoes, scrubbed and dried

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces blue cheese

5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Pinch cayenne pepper, optional

3 tablespoons chives, chopped

5 tablespoons sour cream

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes in large bowl and toss with olive oil and salt. Arrange potatoes on baking sheet in a single layer and bake until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Cool potatoes completely, then slice in half lengthwise, and scoop out flesh (leaving a little bit of flesh as a shell to protect the skin). Reserve the flesh for another use.

Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. Place potato skins, skin-side up, on baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes; flip potatoes over and bake until crispy, 8-10 minutes more.

Meanwhile, combine blue cheese, bacon, black pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne, and 1 ½ tablespoons chives. Once potato skins are finished crisping up, fill evenly with the blue cheese mixture and bake for about 2-3 more minutes until cheese is starting to melt and everything is warmed through.

To serve, top each potato skin with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with remaining chives.

