Mini Blue Cheese Bacon Potato Skins

16 baby yellow potatoes, scrubbed and dried
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 ounces blue cheese
5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Kosher salt
Fresh cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
Pinch cayenne pepper, optional
3 tablespoons chives, chopped
5 tablespoons sour cream
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes in large bowl and toss with olive oil and salt. Arrange potatoes on baking sheet in a single layer and bake until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Cool potatoes completely, then slice in half lengthwise, and scoop out flesh (leaving a little bit of flesh as a shell to protect the skin). Reserve the flesh for another use.
Increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees. Place potato skins, skin-side up, on baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes; flip potatoes over and bake until crispy, 8-10 minutes more.
Meanwhile, combine blue cheese, bacon, black pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne, and 1 ½ tablespoons chives. Once potato skins are finished crisping up, fill evenly with the blue cheese mixture and bake for about 2-3 more minutes until cheese is starting to melt and everything is warmed through.
To serve, top each potato skin with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with remaining chives.
Sponsor: Roth Living