× Logan Police: Stabbing victim found in crashed car was combative before he died

LOGAN, Utah — A man died at a hospital Friday night after suffering stab wounds and getting in a single-vehicle crash in Logan.

A spokesman for Logan Police said they received a report of the crash at 7:43 p.m.

According to police, the first officer to arrive at the crash scene saw the stabbing victim passed out in the vehicle. The victim, whom police have not identified, was then taken to a hospital via ambulance.

During the ambulance ride, the victim woke up and became “very combative,” according to police. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Utah Highway Patrol investigators are working to learn more about what led to the stabbing and crash.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.