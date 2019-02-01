Keepers at Hogle Zoo suspect ‘roughhouse play’ behind polar bear’s broken bone

SALT LAKE CITY — Nora the polar bear is getting some specialized help after breaking a bone.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo said Nora broke her humerus bone, which runs from shoulder to elbow, and they suspect the fracture occurred Wednesday night “presumably from her signature style of roughhouse play.”

“She’s a very rambunctious bear,” said Lead Keeper Kaleigh Jablonski. “It’s not unusual to watch her head-dive into the snow without any hesitation. She just plays rough.”

The animal has been removed from her exhibit as veterinarians assemble a team of specialists to treat the 3-year-old bear. Keepers realized she was injured January 24 when Nora was unwilling to move and didn’t budge for two days.

After Nora moved into a back holding area, keepers were able to examine her more closely and an X-ray was taken Sunday. That X-ray revealed a broken humerus bone.

Surgery is scheduled for Monday with a team of large animal orthopedic specialists from Texas A&M, a human orthopedic surgeon from U of U Medical Center, and a veterinary anesthesiologist from North Carolina State University.

“Nora is one of the most special, most charismatic animals of our Hogle Zoo family,” said Dr. Erika Crook, Hogle Zoo Associate Veterinarian. “We have reached out far and wide to find experts to give her the best chance possible to get back on her feet. She’s in very good hands.”

The procedure is expected to last four hours and involves heavy-duty orthopedic implements.

The 500-pound bear is expected to be off the exhibit for several months as the team manages her care. Keepers said she is on pain medication and in the back-holding area and is in good spirits.

The zoo states at least three bears of Nora’s age have broken bones from playing too hard, so the injury is not without precedent.

Nora has been at Hogle Zoo since 2017 and was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.