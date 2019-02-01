× ‘It’s confirmed’ – Tori Spelling says ‘90210’ revival will feature original cast members

LOS ANGELES — Actress Tori Spelling appears to have accidentally announced a “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival featuring members of the original cast is in the works, Us Magazine reports.

“It’s confirmed,” Spelling, 45, said during a Friday, February 1, interview on Access Live, according to Us Magazine. “We’re doing a new 90210.”

In December, TMZ reported that Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley had been spotted having coffee together in Los Angeles, prompting rumors of a 90210 revival.

It’s unclear if Luke Perry, who is involved with “Riverwood,” and Shannen Doherty, who recently battled breast cancer, would be able to fully commit to a new 90210 series.

Click here to read the full story from Us Magazine.