Five kids considered missing, endangered after abduction near Utah-Arizona border

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Police in a town 20 miles south of the Utah-Arizona border have issued an alert about five children who were abducted Friday evening.

A news release from the Utah Criminal Justice Information System identified the children as 10-year-old DeShawn Laughter, 9-year-old Christian Laughter, 2-year-old Gabrielle Laughter, Bendin Laughter and Trentian Laughter. Bendin’s and Trentian’s ages were not immediately known.

According to UCJIS, the children’s mother, Lorhea Little, has a restraining order and is not allowed to be in contact with the children. Little is accused of abducting the five children around 6:21 p.m. Friday, and the children are considered missing and endangered.

Kayenta Police made contact with Little, who told them she would be returning the children, but it appears Little may be leaving the state, the news release said.

Little is driving a gray Chevy Malibu with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information on Little’s or the Laughter children’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kayenta Police at 928-697-5600.

No pictures of the children or Little were immediately available.

Kayenta is part of the Navajo Nation.