Comedian Tommy Davidson will entertain at Wiseguys in West Jordan

He's one of the funniest, most talented comedians out there -- Tommy Davidson.

He's best known as one of the stars of the groundbreaking television shows, In Living Color, but he's also the force behind the animated series Black Dynamite and he starred opposite Jim Carrey in Ace Venture II: When Nature Calls and with Halle Berry in Strictly Business as well as in Spike Lee's Bamboozled.

Tommy will be at Wiseguys Live Comedy at 3763 West Center Park Drive in West Jordan on February 1 & 2. You can call 801-463-2909 or visit: wiseguyscomedy.com for ticket information.