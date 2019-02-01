Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food & Drug shared a game-day recipe with The PLACE.

Buffalo Chicken Wonton Cups

Ingredients

24 wonton wrappers

12 oz. or 2-3 cooked chicken breast

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ c. Frank`s Hot Sauce

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

¼ c. ranch or blue cheese dressing

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 green onion, finely chopped for garnish

1 mini muffin tin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350. Shred the cooked chicken, than put into a mixing bowl. Add the cream cheese, than mix with a hand-mixer. Add the hot sauce, ½ the cheddar cheese, ranch or blue cheese dressing, salt and pepper. Mix well than set aside.

2. Spray the muffin tin with non-stick spray and place one wonton wrapper in each space, pressing them in to form a cup. Fill each cup with the chicken salad, than sprinkle with the second half of the cheddar cheese. May be done in a couple batches depending on the size of the pan.

3. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the wonton edges are brown and the cheese is melted.

Garnish with the green onion and serve warm.

For more great recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

From meat and cheese platters to chicken wings, sushi and more, you can find all of your big game party trays at Smith's.