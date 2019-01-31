× Widow of Maj. Brent Taylor to attend State of the Union

WASHINGTON DC — Jennie Taylor, the widow of Maj. Brent Taylor, will attend the State of the Union address as a guest of Utah Rep. Rob Bishop.

Rep. Bishop issued a press release Thursday, saying Taylor will be his guest at the 2019 State of the Union Address, which is scheduled for February 5.

Bishop will also host a reception honoring Mrs. Taylor and her fallen husband. That reception is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on February 6 at the Longworth House Office Building, Room 1334.

Maj. Taylor was serving as a member of the Utah National Guard when he was killed during a deployment to Afghanistan in November of 2018.