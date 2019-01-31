Who will win the big game? Let the doggies decide!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of Utah joined us for a little pre-game fun -- answering the question, who will win the big game on Sunday?

And the winner is.... the New England Patriots according to our doggie test.

If you're looking to be a game-changer for a homeless pet, the best place to start is utahhumane.org/adopt. There you can browse for adoptable pets. The site gets updates hourly.

Then bring your entire family down to meet with the pet in person.

When you find a good match, complete the adoption process and pay the adoption fee. HSU is a local, private nonprofit and adoption fees are variable to help them continue their lifesaving work for more animals.

Then - bring your pet home! HSU counselors will give you tips to introduce your new pet to family and pets at home and help you find any supplies you need.

Find a pet, save a life at utahhumane.org.