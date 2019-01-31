Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What can you do in Salt Lake City for a couples staycation? Let the Salt Project tell you! In just 24 hours, they did so many fun activities. Stephanie Read joined us with everything they fit in to just one day in our capital city.

They had a Rendezvous Date Night complete with dinner reservations at Stoneground Kitchen.

After an amazing meal they hopped on scooters for a Salt Lake City mural hunt!

They tested their detective skills at the Mystery Escape Room.

They tasted the best of the best at Normal Ice Cream.

And relaxed with a couples massage at Hibiscus Day Spay.

The 24 hour staycation topped off with breakfast at Pig and a Jelly Jar.

Sound like fun? They're giving away a staycation for one lucky couple. Find out more at saltproject.co.