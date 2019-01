Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Todd Gardiner, Taqueria 27 chef and co-owner joined us with a game day guac recipe.

• 1 lb Avocados

• ½ c. Tomatoes (small diced)

• 3 T. Red Onions (minced)

• 3 T Cilantro (minced)

• 1 t. Jalapeno peppers (minced)

• 1 t. Salt (or to taste)

Instructions:

1. Slice or mince each item.

2. Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix with potato masher.

3. Season to taste

4. Serve within two to three hours to avoid browning.

Best served with chips and salsa.

Find more information at taqueria27.com.