Sloppy Joe Dip

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup tomato sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon or yellow mustard
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Corn or tortilla chips, to serve
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef and onion with garlic powder, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until onion is slightly softened and beef is browned. (Note: break up the beef while cooking.) Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Add the cream cheese and cheddar cheese to the skillet. Stir until the cheese is melted.
Serve immediately with corn and/or tortilla chips.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council