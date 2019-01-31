Sloppy Joe Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon or yellow mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

Corn or tortilla chips, to serve

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef and onion with garlic powder, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until onion is slightly softened and beef is browned. (Note: break up the beef while cooking.) Stir in tomato sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Add the cream cheese and cheddar cheese to the skillet. Stir until the cheese is melted.

Serve immediately with corn and/or tortilla chips.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council