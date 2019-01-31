One wounded as police investigate shooting in Midvale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- A person who suffered a gunshot wound arrived at a Millcreek hospital Thursday morning as Unified Police were investigating a shooting in Midvale.

Unified Police were dispatched to the area near Midvale Middle School, 7852 Pioneer Street, around midnight on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found shell casings and a blood trail.

A short time later, a person arrived at St. Marks Hospital in Millcreek with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person told police they were shot while in West Valley City.

Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police, said there are no indications the school had anything to do with the shooting, however there will be extra personnel in the area Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

No further details about the incident were immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Unified Police.