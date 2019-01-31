Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing Magna Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross Main Street in Magna Wednesday night.

Sgt. Cynthia Archuleta of the Unified Police Department said the man was crossing Main Street (2700 South) near 8950 West around 8 p.m. when he was hit.

Aruchuleta said he was struck by an eastbound vehicle and it was not immediately clear if the man was in a crosswalk at the time.

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are still working to identify him.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated fully with police.

Archuleta said they do not typically see cars moving at high speeds on Main Street, but pedestrians are common in the area.

"We see a lot of pedestrians here on Magna Main Street, and we do have quite a few crosswalks... it’s good for drivers to be cognizant and be aware that we have heavy pedestrian traffic here," Aruchuleta said.