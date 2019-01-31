Loved ones await reunion as ‘America’s Thunder’ returns to Utah after 10-month deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- "America's Thunder" is rolling into Utah for a long awaited homecoming Thursday.

More than 100 Guardsmen from the Utah Army National Guard are coming home after a 10-month deployment to the Middle East.

Members of the Utah Guard's 65th Artillery Brigade, which is known as "America's Thunder", were deployed in support of operation "Spartan Shield", which aims to maintain US Military presence in southwest Asia.

The guardsmen will return on two separate flights, one of which is expected to land in Utah around 10 a.m. and the other at 4 p.m. The planes will arrive at Roland R. Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City.

The Guard plans to stream portions of that homecoming