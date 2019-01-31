How to “wash” someone a Happy Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carrie Warner is the owner of Pink Squirrel Soap. She stopped by with ideas for turning nice bars of soap into adorable Valentines gifts.

"Handmade soap makes a great gift," she said. "It`s something you use all the time and nice soap is a little luxury that you don`t always think to splurge on for yourself."

She says with Pink Squirrel Soap, she uses ingredients, decorations, and scents to evoke memories, celebrate traditions and really just bring a smile to your face.

Not only does she use Valentine cards with soap to dress it up, but she also uses unique cards and fresh flowers as memorable gifts.

a. Pun-filled cards and tags

i. I was 'soaping' you`d be my valentine

ii. You`re such a 'sud muffin'

iii. Here`s 'washing' you a Happy Valentines Day!

b. Handmade Valentine cards of doilies and lace

i. Dress up packaging with a Valentines flag

c. Fresh Flowers

i. Eucalyptus (give a bundle of fresh eucalyptus with a bar of eucalyptus soap. You can tie the bundle of leaves to your shower rod or shower head. It lasts for a couple weeks and every time you shower, the steam will release the relaxing oils and it will smell and feel like you`re in a spa.)

d. Candy

i. Package soap like candy. It looks and smells sweet but doesn`t have any calories.

Find out more at www.pinksquirrelsoap.com.