Health technology startup is hiring for over 60 jobs, planning to move to new location in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The health technology startup OODA Health, founded in San Francisco in 2018, has decided to make Salt Lake City home to a new “technology and engineering hub,” adding over 60 jobs in 2019.

OODA Health currently has a Salt Lake City office that employs 24 people, and according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, OODA Health leaders have been “continuously impressed” with the Salt Lake City community.

“Salt Lake City has an impressive concentration of world class technical talent, undoubtedly due to the great quality of life in the area,” said Seth Cohen, co-founder and president of OODA Health. “We want to continue investing in our employees and leveraging Utah’s impressive technology and engineering talent.”

OODA Health took inspiration for its name from the “OODA Loop,” a concept created by Colonel John Boyd, a former United States Air Force fighter pilot. OODA stands for “Observe, Orient, Decide, Act.”

Company founders felt the acronym served as a metaphor for their approach to complex healthcare challenges such as solutions for patient payments and payer payments that would reduce administrative costs and enable healthcare professionals to spend more time caring for their patients.

OODA Health is now hiring for over 60 jobs and plans to move to their new Salt Lake City office this year. Find and apply to different jobs here.