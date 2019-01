× Gas leak shuts down section of Redwood Rd in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — UDOT tweeted Thursday afternoon that a section of Redwood Rd is closed due to a gas leak, and drivers should use alternate routes.

Driver alert: NB Redwood Rd is closed from 6200S to 5600S due to a gas leak. Use alt route. Check UDOT Traffic app, @waze or Google maps/traffic layer before all trips. @TvilleUT @UDOTRegionTwo @CityWestJordan @WVCUT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 31, 2019

According to Keither Garner with United Fire Authority, a contractor was doing some work along 5600 S Redwood Rd when the contractor hit a gas line.

