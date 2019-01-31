Families express their joy, shed tears as their National Guard troops return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Today was a big day for Utah's National Guard troops and their families.

Over a hundred Utah families greeted their loved ones, members of the National Guard who have been deployed for close to 10 months.

Military wife Melody Belnap said her husband Sgt. Dallin Belnap missed a lot while he was gone.

"We were all in a car accident, we had an attempted break in," she listed.

But the biggest changes are in the growth of their family. When Dallin Belnap left, their youngest son was barely crawling.

"Now he's walking and talking," Melody Belnap said. "So yeah, they've gone through a lot of changes, a lot of milestones since dad has been away."

For more tender moments shared between loved ones, watch the story above. To read more about "America's Thunder," the more than 100 Guardsmen from Utah Army National Guard, click here.