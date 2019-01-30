Where to get a Marriage Tune-Up before Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentines day is right around the corner so it is a great time for some relationship tips. Just as a vehicle needs regular oil changes and tire rotations for long-lasting and peak performance, marriages can also benefit from regular date nights, and working on your relationship. "Dr. Dave" David Schramm, Ph.D., CFLE, stopped by to tell us about classes that will help take your relationship to the next level.

Two marriage conferences are coming up in February and they make for great date nights.

The first one is Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Viridian Event Center in Salt Lake City. Registration and check-in is from 5-6:15 p.m. There is a preconference session from 5:45-6:20 p.m. called Tech Talks and then a variety of other sessions start at 6:30 p.m. The keynote presentation will be given by relationship expert Wally Goddard. The cost is $20 per couple.

Library's Viridian Event Center

8030 South 1825 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84088

The second conference is Northern Utah Marriage Celebration held at Weber State University in the Shepherd Union Building on Friday February 8th from 4-9:30 p.m.

Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the marriage celebration features workshops presented by professionals from Northern Utah. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication and staying connected.

The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes two workshop sessions. Bonus workshop sessions, including topics on communication, parenting and others, are available from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Keynote speaker Darin Adams` presentation, 'Make the Adventure Last,' concludes the evening.

Tickets are $30 per couple (through January 31, 2019).

For more information and to purchase tickets to either conference, visit www.relationships.usu.edu.

You can find Dr. Dave on Facebook by typing in @DrDaveUSU.