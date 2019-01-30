Wellness Wednesday: after 3 years of construction, the Intermountain Alta View Hospital is high-tech and ready for patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — After three years of construction, the new helicopter pad, four-story tower and surgical suites at Intermountain Alta View Hospital are ready for patients.

Designed with comfort in mind, spacious patient rooms will have enough square footage for large visitor gatherings, 55-inch televisions for entertainment and nursing stations and supply cabinets that can be accessed outside the patient room, so as not to disturb the patient.

That level of comfort continues into the operating rooms, with touch screen equipment, mood light and zen screens, where patients can relax to their favorite show or movie as they prepare for surgery.

