This Snoring Solution Could Save Your Marriage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you snore at night, it`s not just annoying for your sleeping partner. You could be suffering from a serious sleep disorder that could eventually lead to some major health problems for you. In some cases, these health problems could even be fatal.

Aubrey Angus, the director of Sound Sleep Medical, stopped by to tell us how her clinic is saving marriages, one snore solution at a time. Sound Sleep Medical specializes in providing oral appliance therapy for individuals suffering from sleep apnea (sleep apnea is a serious disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep). Oral appliances can often be used as an alternative to CPAP (an acronym for continuous positive airway pressure) machines.

One of the major symptoms of sleep apnea is snoring, and an oral appliance from Sound Sleep Medical could solve this problem.

Oral appliances are similar in appearance to bleach trays or mouthpieces, and are not connected to any type of external apparatus, nor do they require masks that touch the face. In some cases, oral appliances have proven to be as effective as CPAP machines in treating sleep apnea. Plus, oral appliances are small, comfortable and easily transportable.

If you have used a CPAP machine in the past, but found it to be uncomfortable, an oral appliance from Sound Sleep Medical could be a better solution to your sleep apnea.

For individuals suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), oral appliances have proven to be as effective as, and even more tolerable in many cases, than continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments, so patients` out-of-pocket costs are minimal or even non-existent.

Sleep apnea has been linked to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and even depression. What`s more, sleep apnea causes 38,000 deaths each year, and it`s been estimated that 200,000 auto accidents each year are sleep related.

People who snore at night usually don`t even know they do so, until you tell them. That`s why most people who have sleep apnea are never diagnosed.

Simply stated, if you suffer from snoring and sleep apnea, Sound Sleep Medical could change and maybe even save your life.

For a limited time, Sound Sleep Medical is offering free sleep consultations to the first 25 callers. This is normally a $200 value.

Call 801-685-3878 or visit soundsleepmedical.com.