The Easiest DIY Valentines Ever

I'm not a big fan of spending tons of time on crafts, so when I scoured Pinterest for Valentines to send my son to school with, I made sure they were three steps or less. So here are my picks for the easiest DIY Valentines.

Awesome Sauce: You need individual applesauce cups, scissors, tape and this printable card: https://www.deliacreates.com/awesome-sauce-valentines/ You're a Real Cutie: You need mini tangerines, sandwich bags, ribbon or string, a hole punch, and this printable card: https://thecardswedrew.com/clementine-valentine/2 You're EXTRA Special: You need mini packs of Extra gum, tape, and this printable card: https://thecraftingchicks.com/extra-awesome-valentine-free-printable/

Comment below if you try these! Hope you have a Happy Valentine's Day!