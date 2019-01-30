× FOX renews “The Masked Singer” for a second season

If you can’t get enough of The Masked Singer, you’re in luck — FOX has renewed it for a second season.

According to a press release, over 17 million people watched the first ever episode of The Masked Singer, which is based on a singing competition in Asia that went viral in 2017.

“The response to THE MASKED SINGER has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! THE MASKED SINGER is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best FOX unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

The press release from FOX states The Masked Singer had the highest-rated unscripted debut on any network in more than seven years, excluding post-NFL telecasts. It beat out “The Voice,” “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” as the No. 1 reality telecast this last season.

The first episode was also FOX’s most-watched unscripted debut in 11 years, with 3.6 million viewers across Hulu and FOX NOW making it the network’s most-streamed episode ever.

Between all the celebrity competitors on the show, there are 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles.

Tonight there is an all-new episode titled “Mix and Masks,” where Rabbit, Unicorn, Alien and Lion will perform, and give new clues. A two-hour finale of the show will premiere Wednesday, February 27.