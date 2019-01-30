Fighting Heart Disease with Fashion: Survivor Models New Dress from Macy’s in support of Go Red for Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we approach February, which is Heart Month, we are talking with Chic on a Shoestring stylist Alicia Richmond, representing Macy's, about Go Red for Women, a nationwide campaign inspiring and igniting women to take action for better heart health.

Go Red For Women has teamed up with Macy's to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity to women`s overall health and to provide easy, accessible tools and resources to help women (and men) move more.

Macy's is supporting Go Red For Women® through their charitable round-up program, Make Good Cents, which invites customers to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to Go Red For Women all month long.

Since 2004, together with our customers and colleagues, Macy`s has given more than $69 million to support Go Red For Women and the fight for women`s heart health.

Throughout the month of February, Macy`s is offering an exclusive red dress by Calvin Klein from which 10% of the purchase price benefits Go Red For Women!

Model Claire Larson and her cousin Liza Nash have a special tie to this campaign. Claire is a heart transplant survivor, and Liza was by her side during her healing journey.

To support survivors like Claire, Fox13 will be participating in National Wear Red Day this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in support of this campaign.

More about women and heart disease:

One in three. That`s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman`s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. That`s a third of mothers, sisters and friends.

It`s time to change this fact. It`s time to be demanding when it comes to women`s heart health and ask others to do the same.

A woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases; at any age. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.

By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association`s Go Red for Women movement - nationally sponsored by CVS Health - women everywhere are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.

Commit to:

Be aware. Know Your Numbers (total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index) and talk to your doctor to lower your heart health risk. Move more. Make physical activity a priority by joining the #GoRedGetFit team on Facebook.

For more information please visit: goredforwomen.org, heart.org, macys.com or chiconashoestring.com.