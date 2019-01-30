× Deputies say Utah man nearly struck 3 officers while high on meth and fleeing in stolen vehicle

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested and faces numerous charges including assault after deputies say he struck one officer and almost hit three others while fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

According to a statement of probable cause, Jeffrey Kenneth Sudweeks—35 of Bountiful—encountered several deputies who were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday.

As officers were talking to the man, he drove away.

“While attempting to flee he struck a police officers(sic),” a deputy wrote.

The man continued to flee and almost hit three more police officers. He ultimately struck a building and then a police vehicle before a pursuit ensued, according to booking documents.

Sudweeks eventually stopped the chase and surrendered. Police say they learned the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Pleasant Grove, and they say Sudweeks had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The man admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the documents.

Sudweeks was booked on several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, DUI and reckless driving.