SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Governor Gary Herbert's State of the State address Wednesday evening, Democratic Minority leaders prepared a response.

In their responses, Rep. Brian King, Sen. Karen Mayne, Rep. Carol Spackman Moss and Sen. Luz Escamilla addressed ballot initiatives, Medicaid expansion, homelessness and housing, school safety and gun ownership, and criminal justice reform.

Read the full text of their response here, or watch the video above.