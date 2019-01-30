× Defendant in St. George bar shooting pleads not guilty; trial set for April

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Bronson Joseph Flynn, who is accused of shooting and killing a man outside the One and Only bar in St. George last month, pleaded not guilty Monday at a preliminary hearing in 5th District Court, St. George News reports.

Flynn, 26, of Ivins, was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, using a dangerous weapon during a fight, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

District Judge G. Michael Westfall found probable cause on the first five charges and bound Flynn over for arraignment. Flynn entered not guilty pleas to those charges, according to court documents. The judge deferred ruling on the latter two charges.

At the hearing, several witnesses testified about the events that transpired in the early hours of Dec. 29.

