Davis County rescues hiker from fall on Adam’s Canyon Trail

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured hiker on the Adam’s Canyon Trail Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports said a 68-year-old man had been hiking with family members when he slipped on an icy and steep part of the trailhead.

The Davis County Search and Rescue Team responded to the area, where it was determined the best way to extricate the man who fell was with LifeFlight.

Officials packaged the man to be extricated and hoisted out, after which he was flown to an awaiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 68-year-old was conscious and alert throughout the rescue but appeared to have a serious hip injury.