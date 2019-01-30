× Ariana Grande’s misspelled palm tattoo celebrates ‘BBQ’ instead of ‘7 Rings’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ariana Grande wanted to celebrate her new hit single but ended up celebrating “BBQ” instead.

The singer got a palm tattoo with Japanese character symbols meant to honor the single “7 Rings.”

She posted a now-deleted photo of the tat on her official Instagram account, and fans were quick to point out it had a misspelling.

“Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings,” one person tweeted. “If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN.”

Grande responded to one fan’s heads-up in two now-deleted tweets

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” she tweeted. “It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

She then added “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”