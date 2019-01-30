× 4-and-a-half-year-old dead, several injured in crash on Bangerter Highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 4-and-a-half-year-old boy died following a car crash Wednesday that left several others injured.

Following a three-car crash at 10400 South and Bangerter Highway the boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition, later succumbing to his injuries.

According to police, he was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle. He was not in a car seat.

Lt. Matt Pennington with South Jordan Police said that so far, it looks like a car was sitting in the intersection when it was hit by another vehicle from behind, causing the first car to hit a third vehicle.

The car sitting in the intersection had an adult driver and three minors, including the boy. Police do not know at this time whether or not the boy was wearing a seatbelt.

South Jordan Police are investigating the crash. South Jordan Parkway is closed between 4000 West and Bangerter Highway in the meantime.

SJPD is investigating a major accident with critical injuries at 3700 W. South Jordan Pkwy. South Jordan Pkwy. is closed between 4000 W. & Bangerter Hwy. If you are heading east and west please use 9800 S. or 11400 S. for the next few hours. — South Jordan City (@SouthJordanUT) January 30, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will update it as more details become available.